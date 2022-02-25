It Takes Two, GOTY At The DICE Awards 2022: All The Winners

It Takes Two: Hazelight’s game, awarded the highest award at The Game Awards 2021, revalidates its triumph at the DICE Awards. The prizes for the best games of 2021 are still being distributed. The DICE Awards 2022 have just revealed their winners and It Takes Two has risen as GOTY 2021. It also did so at The Game Awards and other awards, an unequivocal sign that Hazelight’s cooperative title has dazzled players and juries of all the world.
It is not a minor thing. In other words, it is a major thing, paraphrasing a certain former president of the Government of Spain. He was up against quality titles like Deathloop, Inscryption, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, and Returnal. Below is the full list of nominees and winners.
All the winners of the DICE Awards
game of the year
deathloop
Registration
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
returnal
Better animations
Call of Duty: Vanguard
deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
Resident Evil Village
best art direction
Call of Duty: Vanguard
deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
Resident Evil Village