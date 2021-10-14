It Takes Two Exceeds 3 Million Units Sold

It Takes Two is yet another of the recently released games that require the joint action of two players, and apparently the community liked this combination – and proof of that is the fact that the title has surpassed the three million units sold mark.

“Three. Millions. Of units. Sold. The feeling that a lot of people are enjoying our game is something that warms our hearts. You all helped to send a message: co-op adventure games are here to stay!” says a message posted on Hazelight Studios’ official Twitter profile.

Three. Million. Units. Sold.💥 #ItTakesTwo The thought of so many people enjoying our game is humbling and heartwarming. ❤️ You’ve all helped send a clear message – co-op adventures are here to stay! — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) October 13, 2021

It is worth remembering that this sales climb happened considerably quickly, considering that the title had surpassed the house of one million units purchased in April and two million in June.

Did you enjoy the adventure presented in the game? Leave your message in the space below for comments.