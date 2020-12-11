It Takes Two debuts at the Game Awards: first gameplay

The new title from the creator of A Way Out and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons dazzles at the Los Angeles fair with its first preview in the form of a video.

It Takes Two has presented its first gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2020. The new project by the extrovert Josef Fares has debuted at the most media awards gala of the year and does so by making it clear that the goal of Hazelight, creators of A Way Out, it’s still the same as it was: a cooperative experience with a great narrative component. The difference is that this time everything is much more imaginative. We also have a date: March 26, 2021.

The playable proposal for It Takes Two, which belongs to the independent games label EA Originals, involves living a colorful adventure where we will control Cody and May turned into dolls due to a magic spell. Trapped in a fantastic world, they must overcome all kinds of obstacles and difficulties, also problems typical of a sentimental partner, with a great sense of humor.

Split screen stages, platforms, puzzles, shooting, swinging, an escape running through corridors or on a giant ball, even stages on the back of flying or aquatic animals. Everything we can imagine awaits us in this creative title, which gives off sympathy a sense of humor typical of the creator that concerns us.

It Takes Two playable keys, on sale March 26, 2021

One of the features announced is that, as with A Way Out, we have the one known as Friend Pass, so that with a single game up to two people can participate with the same console; although the second does not necessarily have the game. The cooperative mode can be online, however, but also locally on a split screen, each with a controller.

On the other hand, the gameplay has a competitive character, not just cooperative. The narrative will be very important in the game, thereby defining an experience that “goes beyond the limits of interactive storytelling.”

It Takes Two will go on sale next March 26, 2021 in physical and digital format for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC through Origin and Steam.

You can find out about the rest of the announcements, surprises and winners of this The Game Awards 2020 gala through this link.



