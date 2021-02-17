It Takes Two completes its development: it’s already gold

It Takes Two, the new work directed by Josef Fares, has already finished its development. It will arrive on March 26 on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC.

It Takes Two is already gold, that is, it has finished its development. This has been confirmed by his director, Josef Fares, who expressed his joy on the social network Twitter. The game will arrive under the EA Originals label on March 26 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

New cooperative adventure

The title will follow in the playable wake of A Way Out, Hazelight’s previous project. Two players will share the experience at the same time in a “multi-genre cooperative adventure”, either locally or online. We know that the campaign will have a duration of “between 14 and 15 hours”, in addition to “25 minigames scattered around the world”. Fares declared that we will see “a lot of things to discover”, although there will be no collectibles: all secondary content will follow another approach.

Like the prison duo, It Takes Two will continue to offer the Friend Pass. This promotion allows a user who has purchased the game to invite a friend over the network. Even if that friend doesn’t have the game, you can share the entire adventure from start to finish with no content restrictions. We learned of his existence during the 2020 The Game Awards gala, where he himself announced to the audience what he had in hand.

The controversial developer does not bite his tongue in the face of any rigorous news. Last January he complained about the name of the new generation of Microsoft. “What the hell is going on with Microsoft? Their heads are freaking out, man. What the fuck is going on? Series S, X, Mex, Next. I mean, who finds out about anything? It’s crazy. Call it Microsoft Box and that’s it. I don’t know. It’s a fucking disaster. Believe me, even they are confused in their offices. What is that X, S … I don’t know what the hell it is, “he said in an interview with IGN.