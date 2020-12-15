It suggests that this character will be the king of Iceland

The popular Vikings series is gearing up for the second part of its season 6, so theories are suggesting that Kjetill Flatnose could become the king of Iceland. But is it true?

Kjetill Flatnose, one of Floki’s fellow settlers, had returned to Kattegat to inform Ubbe of Floki’s disappearance. He then took Ubbe to Iceland to show him his discovery and start a new mission to discover the ‘Golden Land’.

But, Ubbe became suspicious of Kjetill, convinced that it had something to do with Floki’s sudden disappearance, (although the reality is that he entered the caves being trapped).

Ubbe is suspicious of Kjetill because there is a possibility of him, he would like to expel or kill Floki to become the new leader, even the king of Iceland.

The theories are fueled by the desire for power that has led Kjetill to make terrible decisions thus far, and he won’t stop until he does.

All the fans are convinced that Kjetill knows more about Floki’s disappearance than he has revealed, and they are eager to see what motive he has for hiding information for the second part of the sixth season of Vikings.

On top of that, let’s remember that Kjetill had already spoken to King Harald about the prospect of becoming King of Iceland, but realized that Harald no longer cared about his wishes once he was in charge of Norway.

It is unknown how far Kjetill would be able to go to become king, something that excites fans of the series, who are waiting for the final season of Vikings.



