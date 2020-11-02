It showed the death of a beloved character 6 seasons ago!

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy debuted on ABC in 2005, and while it started as a mid-season replacement, it was so well received by critics and viewers that it has lived on for more than 10 seasons.

Meredith and Derek started working on their “happily ever after”, but Meredith was haunted by a recurring nightmare in which Derek died in an accident, this is exactly how Derek was going to leave Grey’s Anatomy six seasons later.

Derek died in Grey’s Anatomy season 11, as well as in Meredith’s nightmares. Derek was on his way back to DC to quit as he had been working there for a while and flying back and forth was affecting their relationship.

Whether this was an intentional foreshadowing moment at the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy or just a happy coincidence is unknown, but it makes Meredith and Derek’s story more tragic, in a way.

Since then, Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith has tried to move on and dated William Thorpe, Nathan Riggs and Andrew DeLuca, but her feelings for Derek are still very much present.

Derek Shepherd’s death is one of the most heartbreaking on Grey’s Anatomy and it’s even worse when you look back at those little hints early in the series, especially that particular nightmare Meredith kept having.



