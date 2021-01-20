It should take 5.4 thousand liters from CoronaVac

Sources close to the São Paulo government say that the state expects to receive 5,400 liters of input for CoronaVac next week. Amid the dispute over inputs caused by the lack of diplomacy between the federal government and China, São Paulo signals that it was not so shaken by the negative statements made by President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) and other members of his government.

The new consignment of inputs would yield 5.5 million doses in the production of the Butantan Institute. This is the IFA, acronym for “active pharmaceutical ingredient”, a component necessary for the production of the immunizing agent. As soon as he arrived in Brazil, he would be sent to production in Butantan, and would soon add the current 6 million doses already spread across the country after authorization by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

CoronaVac’s IFA results from the cultivation of inactivated Sars-CoV-2, something not as advanced as RNA-based vaccines. Members of the São Paulo government are optimistic about deliveries due to the advance in dialogue with Chinese authorities, points out G1.

Currently, there are 4.3 million ready doses in Butantan awaiting approval by Anvisa for distribution and application to the Brazilian people. The 5.4 thousand liters of inputs that are expected for next week are part of 11 thousand liters of the IFA, previously negotiated by the government of the state of São Paulo.

Butantan pressure

Dimas Covas, director of the institute, informs that he requested agility in the release of inputs to Brazil for the production of more doses and reinforcement in the vaccination campaign. The shipment of the material was ready to be shipped, but was awaiting authorization from the Chinese government to be properly shipped.

In a comment directed to Jair Bolsonaro, Dimas Covas called for “dignity” from the president to defend the vaccine and facilitate relations with the Chinese government. “If the vaccine is now from Brazil, may our president have the dignity to defend it and even request support from his Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the conversation with the Chinese government.”, He added.