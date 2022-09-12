It seems Dunder Mifflin’s office in Scranton seems to be in the Last of Us, Part 1

Naughty Dog apparently included a big reference to the popular sitcom “The Office” in its remake of “One of Us, Part 1.”

As posted on Naughty Dog Central’s Twitter fan account (below), a video from TikTok user rxelei shows a mock-up of the office presented in the game, which is very similar to the Dunder Mifflin Scranton office from the show. It seems this was recently added in the remake.

In the Pittsburgh part of the game, the player enters through a broken window into an office building that looks identical to the sitcom location in places. As Joel moves to the front of the room, we see (what appears to be) Pam’s desk, Michael’s office, and Dunder Mifflin’s front door with a sofa.

The office from the series is recreated in The Last of Us Part I😂

The block of Jim and Dwight’s table is not completely intact, only one remains in place instead of three from the show. However, the reason for this seems quite deliberate, as several desks and other office items are piled up to block the entrance.

Much is still in place, including the conference room and much more. Some doubt this, saying that other aspects, such as accounting, are not where you expect, but the location of the entrance to the office seems to us more than a coincidence.

The Last of Us Part 1 was released earlier this month and is a remake of the original PlayStation 3 game for PS5 from scratch. In our 9/10 review, IGN said, “A gorgeous and well—honed remake of one of the biggest boppers in the PlayStation pantheon, The Last of Us Part I is the best way to play —or replay — the esteemed Naughty Dog survival classic. .”

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer. He’ll be talking about the Witcher all day.