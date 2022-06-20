It seems Charlie Sheen has changed his mind about his relationship with Denise Richards’ Daughter joined OnlyFans

Sami Sheen, the daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, recently made headlines when she joined OnlyFans. While Richards supported her daughter’s new endeavor, the ever-confident Shin reacted disapprovingly to the news. Now, after a while to think about it, it looks like he’s changed his mind.

Charlie Sheen returned to his original comments regarding Sami Sheen joining OnlyFans and explained his new position in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. Sheen’s publicist shared new thoughts of the actor, who stated that his ex-wife Denise Richards made several “important points” after she chastised him and others for criticizing the decision Themselves, and shared her new position on the issue.:

Now more than ever, it is important that Sami has a united parental front that she could rely on when embarking on this new adventure. From now on, she will have it in abundance.

Charlie Sheen’s latest comments are very different from the initial statement he made after Sami Sheen’s announcement. Initially, Shin stated that he did not approve of his daughter’s decision, but since she is eighteen and lives with Denise Richards, he could not prevent it. Shin added that since he couldn’t prevent it, he asked her to “keep stylish, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

As for the “important points” made by Denise Richards that inspired Charlie Sheen (who is trying to return with a new series) to change his position, they were outlined in a long statement that the actress posted on her Instagram. Richards rebuked Sheen and others for criticizing Sheen herself and applauded his daughter for her confidence:

The post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) (opens in a new tab)

Photo posted on

The OnlyFans Sami Bus account is now active and already contains some information for anyone who wants to subscribe. Subscriptions start at $19.99 a month, and Sheen can be expected to have three downloads a week. Sheen also promises sales on her profile during the holidays and that her messages are open to subscribers who want to contact her. Shin recently gained 100,000 followers on Instagram alone, so it goes without saying that she can expand her new platform pretty quickly if those fans get interested.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen have a common position regarding their daughter’s OnlyFans, but their last public meeting is just one of many past meetings in their post—divorce relationship. In 2019, Richards even revealed that her divorce from the actor led to significant legal costs, which eventually prompted her to take up reality TV. We’ll see if they can stay cordial after this recent exchange, but only time will tell.

A little drama between actors because of their children is always a source of entertainment for some, but with new shows appearing on TV every day, there is something to watch and enjoy!