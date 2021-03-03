It must be repaired for free for 10 years by law

We live in a society that has had to come up with terms like ‘programmed obsolescence’ and other ‘swear words’ that only point to one thing: the electronic devices we buy today are not made to last more than 1 – 2 years. Every year, brands and manufacturers launch new mobiles, tablets, laptops, washing machines, etc.

Every year we Europeans generate more than 16 kilos of electronic waste per person due to this renewal speed – also made to keep the user consuming – and only 40% of that is recycled. The EU is fed up, and a new law has been drawn up for it.

Right to Repair

What if the first year the warranty is with the store and the second with the manufacturer, if vice versa, what if when the mobile phone breaks the warranty has expired and for what they charge us we buy another … The European Union wants to reduce the enormous amount of electronic waste that exists, and at the same time protect consumers. For this reason, this week the law of the ‘Right to Repair’ has come into force.

Companies that sell consumer electronics such as refrigerators, washing machines, hair dryers or televisions in the European Union – and the UK – will have to ensure that those products can be repaired for up to 10 years. The change comes as a result of legislation by the European Parliament, which recently voted to establish stricter rules on the “right to reparation.”

After entering into force this week – on March 1 – and although the United Kingdom has left the European Union, British manufacturing standards will necessarily have to adjust to those of the block of 27 for trade to continue.

How long will the device last, spare parts

In addition to the new regulations on energy labeling, on March 1, 2021, the corresponding new legislation on eco-design will come into force. This new legislation refers in particular to updated minimum efficiency requirements, strengthens consumer rights to product repair and contributes to the circular economy.

From now on, manufacturers or importers will be obliged to make a number of essential parts available to professional repairers for a minimum of 7 to 10 years “after the last unit of equipment has been placed on the Union market. a model “, so you are entitled by law to have an electronic device that you buy from this week repaired for a period of 7 – 10 years. The pieces are:

Engines

Motor brushes

Pumps

Shock absorbers

Docks

Washing machine drums

Etc

Also for end users – consumers who are not professional repairers, but prefer to repair things themselves – manufacturers will have to make certain spare parts available for several years after a product has been released from the market. The idea is to facilitate the repair process for the user and not always delegate everything to the official services.

The following mobiles

Right now, the new law covers household appliances and televisions, with the EU’s intention to expand the Right to repair also to smartphones and other smaller electronic devices. Will this extension of the terms of the law take place in 2021? Or will we have to wait for the following year?