It May Be Too Early To Rejoice About Cryptocurrency Tax!

One of the main agenda items of cryptocurrency investors all over the world these days is taxation. In our country, a crypto money regulation and possibly a taxation bill are currently being worked on. With the news from the USA today, we witnessed the comments of the Internal Revenue Service taking a step back.

The US Didn’t Back Down on Taxes

A decision regarding DeFi revenues was interpreted as a step back in the cryptocurrency community. Speculation that the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has wiped out the tax on income from unsold and staked cryptocurrencies has stirred things up. This is how many, including popular social media figures, interpreted the gain from a Nashville district court decision.

But experts now think the industry is in a rush to rejoice. It all started with the $3,293 income tax (plus statutory interest) tax bill submitted by the IRS for the 8,876 Tezos tokens Joshua and Jessica Jarrett staked. In May of last year, this news took a lot of place on the agenda. In May last year, the couple filed a civil suit alleging that until the staked tokens were sold, the staked tokens could not be considered a taxable event as they should be viewed as the acquisition of new property rather than income.

Many in the crypto industry have come to believe that this could set a great precedent for how taxes on crypto earnings are calculated, making unsold tokens earned through staking non-taxable.

However, some experts have stepped forward to state the contrary, while naming misleading publications about investors’ likely failure to meet their tax obligations. Public accountant James Yochum explained the same thing on Twitter, emphasizing that a district court’s decision was not enough to set a nationwide precedent, adding:

“It may set precedent for their region… but it is NOT satisfactory for precedent or authoritative guidance for anyone’s tax filing.”

However, he added that there can be hope, given that the documents show the IRS is on the side of taxpayers without the need for a court order. The court filings, which will be released tomorrow, may provide more insight into the outcome of the case. Crypto lawyer Jake Chervinsky also echoed these points on Twitter, saying that another devastating effect of this misleading news could leave investors feeling disappointed with any future decision regarding staking taxes that do not equate to a complete removal.

Cryptocurrency Tax

England, on the other hand, seems quite clear in this regard. According to the announcement we shared last night last night, the UK Revenue Service will tax the investors who stake their assets. In Turkey, the situation seems more complicated for now. With asset peace, you can bring your foreign exchange balances into the country in dollars with zero tax. However, it has until June.

Investors can apply for asset peace until June and enter the amount they declared within 3 months. Of course, for this, you need to get a swift from a foreign exchange to your own account. We recently shared a more detailed guide on Coin Turk, you can check it out.