It looks like the newcomer is delving into Tim’s backstory, and I can’t wait

There are spoilers ahead for the premiere of the fifth season of the TV series “Newcomer” “Double the bet”.

The fifth season of “Rookie” has finally arrived, and while Tim has already been somewhat stressed during an undercover operation with Lucy opening it up, his life can get a little more complicated, and not necessarily when it comes to work. Although we learned a little about his backstory in season 4, when Tim’s sister and father appeared in the frame, fans will see his brother and sister again, as the series reveals another layer of Eric Winter’s character, and I can’t wait.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley told TVLine that Tim’s sister Jennifer, portrayed by “Star Trek: Picard and Gotham” veteran Peyton List, will return at some point in the fifth season to continue doing some personal things that were started in her two-part period. . And along with this, Tim’s backstory will shed even more light, which should definitely interest fans. According to Hawley:

When Tim’s sister Jenny first came to visit to discuss the renovation and sale of their childhood home, the conversation turned into a conversation about their father entering hospice. It is clear that this was a difficult time for Tim, as he mentally returned to the years of abuse he suffered at the hands of his father. After a long-avoided confrontation, Tim vowed never to see him again, so the consequences of this situation are likely to play a big role in the development of the storyline.

Most of Tim’s backstory is still unknown, and it’s no secret that he’s not one of those who willy-nilly discusses his feelings, so all attention will be focused on his actions when Jenny arrives in town. What other feelings will they have when they are going to sell their father’s house? I hope Lucy will be by his side again, even after their undercover romance and that heartbreaking cliffhanger at the end of the season 5 premiere.

Jenny’s performance definitely shone a light on Tim and showed fans a more vulnerable side of the character. Season 5 seems to continue this storyline with Tim in the role of sergeant, and otherwise in a good place. Maybe he hasn’t thought about his family for a while, so fingers crossed that Jenny’s visit is a good thing, and that the sale of their father’s house will bring a long-awaited closure for everyone who needs it.

Meanwhile, season 5 of “The Newcomer” will also include a career change for Nolan, as he was awarded a Golden Ticket for his work on the Border in the season 4 finale. He could choose any department in the squad, and, of course, he went with officer training. With Chicago Police vet Lissette Chavez being his rookie, the way they will work together will also be something to look forward to.

At the moment there is no word on when to expect the return of Peyton List as Jenny, but whenever it happens, it is sure to present a few surprises. New issues of “Novichok” air on Sundays at 22:00. EST on ABC! Watch the CinemaBlend TV program for 2022 to find out what else to watch.