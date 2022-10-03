It looks like the main WWE superstar may return to Extreme Rules

There’s not always that much hype surrounding the annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view event, but the upcoming WWE event has been getting a lot of attention lately thanks to the amount of rumors surrounding it. Many, of course, are aware of the ongoing teasing of the mysterious “White Rabbit” and the athlete, many hope that it will be, but there are also rumors that another big name will appear on this big evening (again). Thanks to a recent WWE special, there is reason to believe that Charlotte Flair can finally return to the ring.

Some come to the conclusion that the return of Charlotte Flair is inevitable, and this is thanks to a special countdown of the most extreme moments of WWE, which was broadcast on Fox on Sunday, October 2 (via WrestlingNews.co ). The telecast featured a moment with Fleur, who mentioned that she had her eye on the Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair. Flair was the face of SmackDown before her long absence, but it seems that WWE may be laying the groundwork for her return and meeting with Belair in the future.

We obviously don’t know when that will happen, but since Bianca Belair has to defend her title against Bailey on Extreme Rules, it’s likely that we’ll see Charlotte Flair appear to cause some discord. If Belair retains her title, Flair will be the only remaining member of the Four Horsewomen not defeated by “EST of WWE”. There is no better way to promote such a series than the unexpected appearance of Flair after the end of the match, which means her official return to the title stage of the main women’s tournament. Or an impending return, if nothing else.

Charlotte Flair has not been in the WWE ring since she lost to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May and got “injured” in the process. In fact, she left to marry her current husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, as well as attend her father Ric Flair’s retirement match. She also appeared as a guest on Steve Austin: The Fractured Skull Sessions back in August, so with this last little time on Fox, it seems like she’s getting closer to a possible comeback in full.

Anyway, WWE doesn’t suffer much from talent in the women’s division. Despite the loss of Becky Lynch due to injury after SummerSlam, the female scene on SmackDown has become fresh thanks to the leadership of the new head of Creative Triple H. It goes without saying that the picture of the main event for women will only improve with the return of Charlotte Flair. although who can say for sure?

It is worth mentioning, even if it was in the past, that Charlotte Flair experienced a number of negative reviews in the press when she quarreled with Becky Lynch over an off-screen moment that occurred when they exchanged names. Later, there were reports that some parts of the talent list considered Flair a person who was difficult to work with and who was not always ready to do things that made her character look weak, even if the scripts required it. There have been a lot of changes in WWE since Flair left, and one can’t help but wonder how she will fit into this changing environment if there are still some major issues with such things.

Extreme Rules WWE broadcasts for fans with a premium Peacock subscription will take place on Saturday, October 8. We hope to see Charlotte Flair there, but if not, it probably won’t be long before she returns and reclaims her position as one of the best performers in WWE.