It looks like the Creed Drago spin-off is moving forward thanks to the hiring of a key

Creed II 2018 was not just a continuation of the story that began in 2015 with the appearance of Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed, it also became a continuation of the events of Rocky IV. More than three decades after Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone, fought Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundren, in Creed II, Adonis opposed Ivan’s son, Victor Drago, played by Florian Munteanu. Last November, Lundgren shared that he had heard “talk” that MGM was putting together a Drago spin-off, and now it looks like the project is moving forward thanks to a key hire.

According to The Wrap, MGM enlisted Robert Lawton to write Drago’s screenplay. Lawton came to the attention of the company thanks to his special script “Becoming Rocky”, which tells about the creation of the film “Rocky” in 1976. “Becoming Rocky” was one of 50 screenplays awarded a Nicholl Fellowship in 2021, and MGM was reportedly impressed with Lawton’s work on both that and the Drago idea he came up with, and eventually hired him to write the spin-off. No details of Drago’s plot have been revealed, except that it will cover both Ivan and Victor Drago, not just one of them.

The first time Victor Drago and Adonis Creed fought in a boxing match during Creed II, the former severely injured the latter, although due to the fact that Victor hit Adonis when he was on his feet, Adonis was able to retain the world heavyweight title. Ivan saw in his son a way to regain the glory he lost when Rocky defeated him in the 80s, as a result of which he constantly pressed his son to be the best. However, the second duel between Victor and Adonis developed quite differently from the previous one, and although Victor was ready to risk his life not to lose, Ivan decided to lose the fight so that Victor would not suffer even more. The last time the father and son were seen together at training in Ukraine.

Although Ivan Drago’s portrayal in Rocky IV painted him as a straight-talking villain, Creed 2 shed a more sympathetic light on the character, while Victor Drago was shown as a man simply wanting to please his father and, like Adonis, become a great boxer. Now that Ivan is no longer obsessed with Rocky and Adonis, he and his son are now free to pursue new goals that Robert Lawton’s spin-off can explore. Florian Munteanu will play Victor later this year in Creed III, so perhaps this appearance will lay the groundwork for a spin-off.

Along with “Creed III” (which is the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan) just a few months before release and the spin-off “Drago”, which took a big step forward, Sylvester Stallone announced back in 2019 that another direct Rocky movie was in the works, which would follow his character. training a foreigner who is illegally stuck in the United States. However, since there haven’t been any major updates to this project in a couple of years, it’s hard to say whether it’s still being developed or has been postponed. Florian Munteanu recently starred in the films “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (where he played a sword-wielding character) and “Contractor”, and he will also play Krieg in the upcoming film “Borderlands”. Dolph Lundgren’s recent works include “The Fall of the Castle” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” and he is going to play Shooter Jensen and King Nereus, respectively, in “The Expendables 4” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

While we’re waiting for more news about the Drago spin-off, make sure that the arrival of Creed III on November 23 is appropriately marked in your 2022 movie release calendar.