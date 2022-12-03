It Looks Like Taylor Swift Fans Have Sued Ticketmaster After The Eras Presale Fiasco

It is safe to say that due to the disaster associated with the pre-sale of the Eras Tour, Swifties had “bad blood” with Ticketmaster. After a chaotic pre-sale and cancellation of the public sale, several Taylor Swift fans are now suing the ticket seller for not receiving tickets to the pop star’s first tour since 2018.

According to TMZ, a couple dozen fans have sued Ticketmaster over the Eras Tour pre-sale fiasco. The article says that fans are taking action about the fact that the site allows bots and speculators to enter the site at a time when others were trying to buy tickets. During the pre—sale on November 15th, fans had to wait for hours to be able to buy tickets — by comparison, my friend had to wait about 8 hours to get tickets – and most people couldn’t buy them until the time they entered.

TMZ reported that, according to the documents they received, the lawsuit accuses Ticketmaster of “deliberate deception” because the site controls the vast majority of ticket sales. Fans also claimed that Ticketmaster “sought to allow” speculators.

It was proved that Ticketmaster was not ready for sale and incredibly high demand. The inability of the site to cope with high demand was the main cause of the problems.

Ticketmaster has apologized for the sale. The company said in a statement that there has historically been a demand for tickets, and although they issued only 1.5 million pre-sale codes, 3.5 billion system requests were received during the sale. They said that the site was attacked by bots, and many fans who did not have pre-sale codes also tried to get on the site. This made the site traffic too high, and Ticketmaster was unable to serve everyone.

Taylor Swift also addressed the fiasco, making it clear that what happened “really pisses her off.” The pop star said in her Instagram:

I’m not going to make excuses to anyone, because we asked them several times if they would cope with such demand, and we were assured that they would cope.

Taylor Swift’s promoter, AEG, also reached out to Ticketmaster, stating that the ticket company has “exclusive offers with the vast majority of Eras tour venues.” This meant that Swift and her team had to use the platform to sell tickets. The statement claimed that AEG “had no choice”, they had to use the ticket sales website.

After two unsuccessful pre-sales, Ticketmaster canceled the public sale, which further angered fans.

Along with this costume, fans also go to great lengths to get tickets to see Swift live. For example, a tattoo artist and a viral TikToker offered anyone who wanted to give a tattoo sleeve for free if they gave her a ticket to the Eras tour. Meanwhile, others have been reluctant to use resale sites to buy tickets at exponentially higher prices.

So, with this new lawsuit and the federal investigation into Ticketmaster, it’s becoming clear that this is not a problem that people will just get rid of.

While we’re waiting to see what happens next with this Ticketmaster mess, don’t forget to keep up to date with all of Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects, and if you want to watch her live (sort of), you can check out Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium with a tour with a Netflix subscription.