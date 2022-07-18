It looks like Rebel Moon will be Zack Snyder’s Longest Film

Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi space adventure “Rebel Moon” seems like it could be his longest movie to date. The vast story of Rebel Moon, which will focus on the inhabitants of a colony in a distant galaxy fighting an invasion army led by Regent Balizarius (Ed Skrein), is Snyder’s second major project with Netflix after his 2021 zombie movie “Army of the Dead.” Since Snyder and Netflix hope that Rebel Moon will create an entire universe that can be expanded, their shared ambitions for a sci-fi story are certainly great.

One aspect of Snyder’s story as a director that Rebel Moon could have particularly detailed is the runtime he usually works with. Zack Snyder has a known penchant for long-term viewing: Snyder began his work with Netflix with a long time working on “Army of the Dead” in 148 minutes. Snyder’s addiction to longer viewing is also an attribute especially noticeable in his superhero films, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the longest comic book movie ever, lasting 242 minutes.

However, given that the title Rebel Moon gives its own plot hints, there are many additional reasons to think that it can surpass the duration of any other film in Snyder’s filmography. “Rebel Moon,” originally created as a “Star Wars” movie, makes it easy to assume that Snyder imagines the movie will last more than two hours. However, the inspiration that Snyder draws for Rebel Moon offers even more evidence in this direction, as does the fact that it will be split into two parts. As a result, there is every reason to believe that “Rebel Moon” may become Zack Snyder’s longest film.

The format and influence of Rebel Moon guarantee a long working time

As a two-part story, Rebel Moon has a lot of freedom to have a very long runtime while being divided into smaller individual parts. However, given the scope of Snyder’s work, it seems unlikely that the two parts of “Rebel Moon” will be two 90-minute halves forming a three-hour whole. It may well be that the two-part release of Rebel Moon, similar to “Dune”, can last three hours separately and include six hours in total, as evidenced by the prolonged shooting of Rebel Moon in a row.

In addition, Snyder, quoting Akira Kurosawa and, in particular, his film “Seven Samurai”, also strongly hints that the duration of “Rebel Moon” is quite long. Kurosawa is as closely associated with very long timings as Snyder: Kurosawa’s films, such as “Ran”, last 162 minutes, and “Seven Samurai” — 207 minutes. The template of Kurosawa’s film about the Rebellious Moon, described by Snyder, almost openly states that the two-part film will be incredibly long.

Rebel Moon was mostly covered in terms of its sci-fi elements, as well as its origin as a Star Wars movie (Rebel Moon’s renunciation of Star Wars is an improvement). talks a lot about it even without a trailer. When Rebel Moon finally comes out, or at least when both parts come out, it already seems like a good idea to set aside an entire evening or two for what will probably be the longest movie of Zack Snyder’s career.