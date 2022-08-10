It looks like “Fast and Furious” is taking things to the sky and back again as Fast X shoots a new scene

Since the Fast & Furious franchise revolves around cars, naturally, most of the time the adventures of Dominic Toretto and the gang take place on earth, but there are times when you need to climb into the sky. For example, in Fast and Furious 7, the main characters literally skydived on their cars to jump on a column, and in F9, Roman Pierce and Tej Parker went into space to destroy a satellite. Well, it looks like Fast & Furious 10, also known as Fast X, will include air travel again, as evidenced by a new scene being filmed for the upcoming 2023 movie.

Fast X began principal photography back in April, and just a few days ago, the 16th week of filming ended. To mark the occasion, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to share a video about himself and colleague Alan Ritchson, who starred in Fast X back in May. The two men were on a set that looked like an aircraft carrier with a black Dodge Charger behind them, and Richson told the audience that “the only thing better than a Charger on earth is a flying car. This time we’re taking things to the sky!”

Are we getting an encore of what happened in Fast and Furious 7, or will it be something more similar to when the Shaw brothers infiltrated Cypher’s plane in Fate of the Furious to save their son at Home? Vin Diesel and Alan Richeson did not share other details, nor did they specify whether the hitherto unnamed character of Richeson is an ally or an enemy of the main characters. However, when such a car is sitting in an airplane, and explosions and large-scale destruction are commonplace in the Fast and Furious movies, I can’t help but worry that the Charger will crash to the Ground in the middle of any sequence of actions. turns around.

Alan Ritchson is one of the few newcomers who have joined the cast of Fast X. Others include Jason Momoa playing one of the villains and Rita Moreno playing Grandma Dom, Mia and Jacob Toretto, as well as Brie Larson and Daniel Melchior in unnamed roles. As for familiar characters, in addition to the newly assembled main cast of heroes (including Jordan Brewster’s Mia, who was almost not returned), we will also spend more time with John Cena’s Jacob, Charlize Theron’s Cypher, Jason Statham’s Deckard Show. , The Queenie Show of Helen Mirren, Buddy Michael Rooker, Lace Cardi B and Scott Eastwood’s Little Nobody, who last appeared in The Fate of Rage. After Justin Lin left Fast X a week after filming began, Louis Leterrier took over directing duties, although Lin also co-wrote the script with Dan Mazo and will still be considered a producer.

Fast X will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023, but if you’re interested in watching F9 to catch up to the release of the next movie, stream it with an HBO Max subscription.