It is reported that this morning the Bears Wide receiver will undergo surgery

Just last month, the Chicago Bears acquired former first-round pick N’KIL Harry in exchange for the New England Patriots.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo on Thursday morning, Harry underwent tightrope surgery after a recent ankle sprain and will be out for about eight weeks.

This is a significant blow to the wide receiver depth table, which is already suffering from a host of injury problems.

Starting lineup Byron Pringle (quad) is expected to miss time to start the 2022 season. WR3 rookie Velvus Jones is dealing with injury problems day in and day out. On Tuesday, David Moore was taken off the training field due to injury. Dante Pettis also missed several training sessions due to injury.

Darnell Mooney, Equanimeus St. Brown, Dezz Newsom, Taja Sharp, Isaiah Coulter, Kevin Shaa, Nsimba Webster and Chris Finke are the Bears’ active receivers.

— I wanted to ask you, did you play receiver? Head coach Matt Eberflus joked with reporters earlier this week, according to NBC Sports Chicago: “…No, it really complicates the task. You lose people from a list of 90 people, and it makes life harder for other guys.”

The Bears may have to seek outside help to deal with these injuries at the wide receiver position.