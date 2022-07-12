It is reported that the Yankees are eyeing a notable exchange of outfielders

The New York Yankees are the best team in baseball, at least in terms of their records and winning percentage.

After a series of breakups with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees are preparing for the MLB trade deadline of August 2. It is reported that in a few weeks New York is interested in acquiring an outfielder.

“The #Yankees are eyeing a number of outfielders in the exchange market, including #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor. Taylor won the Golden Glove at center last year and will help Aaron Boone keep Judge, Stanton and Hicks healthy in the second half and playoffs,” said MLB insider John Morosi.

Morosi noted that the exchange for Taylor will allow Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks to remain healthy in the future.

As a striker, Taylor is not going to cover statistics. However, he is showing a respectable average of .265 with a .724 OPS in 232 matches this season.

Should the Yankees make this deal?