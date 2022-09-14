It is reported that the wife of a former NBA player died at the age of 50

Late on Tuesday evening, the sports world learned the terrible news: the wife of a former player has died.

Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers player Zhidrunas Ilgauskas, died this week, according to an obituary created for her. She was 50 years old.

“Jennifer’s approach to her professional life was visionary and selfless, filled with the heart of a servant,” the obituary says. “She always had ideas for growth and an endless desire to achieve more. She really enjoyed working and being a leader who sets an example.”

Immediately, tributes to Jennifer and prayers for her family began to arrive.

“I am saddened to learn that Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cavs player Zhidrunas Ilgauskas, has passed away. God bless her. My deepest condolences to her family and many friends,” Cavaliers reporter Tom Withers said.

Jennifer and Zydrunas were married for almost two decades after getting married in the early 2000s.

Our thoughts are with the Ilgauskas family.