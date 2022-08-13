It is reported that the Warriors and Lakers will play the premiere: fan reaction

The 2022-2023 NBA season will open with an incredibly exciting matchup between two of the league’s greatest stars.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center on October 8.

Before the game, the Warriors 2022 NBA Finals ring ceremony will take place, which will be broadcast on TNT.

The NBA world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“The Warriors wanted a guaranteed victory on the night in the ring, God,” one fan wrote.

“Why are the Champions playing on opening night with a team not in the playoffs?” asked another.

“Collect their rings in front of Bron, Westbrick and Anthony day after day, Davis lmaooo,” said another.

Steph and the Warriors just completed an outstanding title fight last season. LeBron and the Lakers didn’t have the same success, failing to make the playoffs after posting a 33-49 record.

Although these two teams have achieved extremely different levels of success in the 2021-22 season, the star power of both teams makes this match a long-awaited one.

Who do you think will win this season-opening match?