It is reported that the Vikings are cutting a famous quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings are firing a former third-round quarterback.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the team is cutting Kelly Mond. Mond struggled a bit in the preseason and could not beat the newly acquired Nick Mullens in the fight for a reserve place.

Mond finished the preseason with 303 yards through the air, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Before being drafted by the Vikings, he was the starting quarterback for Texas A&M from 2017 to 2020. In those four seasons, he gained 9,661 yards through the air, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

The Vikings’ quarterbacks room at the beginning of the season will be Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Nick Mullens.

Mond will now be looking for a new home this season if he doesn’t return to the Vikings’ practice squad.