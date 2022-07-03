It is reported that the Utah Jazz newcomer was in a car accident

One rookie from the Utah Jazz had a difficult start to his NBA career after a recent accident.

According to Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune, aspiring Jazz offensive guard Johnny Juzang was in a car accident on Saturday. As a result, he is not training with the Jazz Summer League team today.

There is no more detailed information about the scale of the accident yet. But given that Walden called his absence from training a “precautionary measure,” it doesn’t seem like it was serious.

Fortunately, it seems that the accident with Dzhuzan will not hurt his upcoming contract with the NBA. NBA insider Mark Stein announced that he will soon officially sign a two-way contract with the Jazz.

Johnny Juzang was a four-star prospect after graduating from high school and joined the Kentucky Wildcats, where he played for Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley in his freshman year. After limited action, he transferred to the University of California, Los Angeles, where he quickly became a star.

In two seasons with the Bruins, Juzang made 55 starts and averaged more than 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He earned All-Pac-12 honors twice, including first-team honors last season.

But despite his success at UCLA, Juzang was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Jazz picked him up as an undrafted free agent and have since assigned him to the Salt Lake City Stars.

We wish Johnny Juzang a speedy recovery.