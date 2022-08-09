It is reported that the Titans have signed a contract with the former veteran of the Jets

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly bringing in additional help.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans are signing Adrian Colbert to a one-year contract.

Colbert has spent time with five NFL teams since his debut in 2017. He started his career with the San Francisco Fort Niners and played 21 games in two seasons before being released.

Over those two seasons, Colbert had 58 tackles (49 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and six passes defended.

He then played for the Miami Dolphins in 2019, the New York Giants in 2020 and the New York Jets in 2021. Colbert appeared in four games for the Jets and finished with 16 tackles (10 solo).

During his career, he participated in 37 games and scored 109 rebounds (84 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and eight passes defended.