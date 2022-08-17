It is reported that the Titans and Raiders have agreed on a minor deal in the NFL

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a preseason trade.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Raiders sent Tennessee a conditional pick at the end of the draft in exchange for second-year safety Tyree Gillespie.

The Raiders selected Gillespie in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. In 11 games in the rookie season, the former Missouri star recorded just eight tackles.

Gillespie will join the Titans’ safety depth chart as a backup after starters Kevin Bayard and Amani Hooker, as well as backups Theo Jackson, A.J. Moore, Adrian Colbert and Joshua Kalu.

In four college seasons at Missouri from 2017 to 2020, Gillespie made 146 tackles, 12 passes defended and six tackles for loss.

Gillespie will get his first chance to prove himself as a member of the Titans in a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Saturday.