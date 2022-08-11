It is reported that the Steelers have announced a former Jets player – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers took away the second-year defender of the life of Hamilkar Rashed, who refused the rights.

Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday.

Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after being undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, but was involved for one game — recording one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.

The Steelers defensive line needs extra healthy bodies after injuries at training camp.

Starting linebacker Alex Highsmith is currently being treated for a rib injury, and backup left tackle Jenard Avery suffered a groin injury during practice earlier this week. Rookie LB TD Moultry was also placed on injured reserve due to an undisclosed issue on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh waived injured midfielder Ulysses Gilbert to make room for signing Rashed.

The Steelers will begin their preseason schedule with an away game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.