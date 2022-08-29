It is reported that the Steelers are cutting the veteran tight end

The Pittsburgh Steelers part ways with the veteran tight end on Monday afternoon.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Steelers are firing Jace Sternberger.

Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers’ preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards.

Before he signed with the Steelers, he played for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. During that time, he had 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

In college, he played at Kansas from 2015 to 2016 and at Texas A&M in 2018. He appeared in 15 games and finished with 49 receptions for 837 yards and 10 touchdowns.

It is not yet known whether he will sign a contract with the Pittsburgh training team or transfer to another team.