It is reported that the Steelers are considering a significant increase in T.J. Watt.

It is reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are considering placing T.J. on the team. Watt is on injured reserve, according to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Watt suffered what is believed to be a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday’s Week one win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

This move will confirm Watt’s absence for at least the next four games.

Watt and the Steelers organization are “encouraged” that this injury will not be the end of the season. Currently, the team is looking for “second and third” opinions of doctors.

“We’re probably in a much better position than we were after the game,” head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, according to ESPN. “…I can say with confidence that T.J. won’t play this week [against the Patriots], but I won’t commit to anything other than that.

“We are encouraged and we will just continue to look at the situation, gather opinions and do what is appropriate.”

For the sake of the Steelers and the NFL brand as a whole, we hope the reigning quarterback of the year returns to the field as soon as possible.

The Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to decide whether to place Watt on IR.