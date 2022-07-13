It is reported that the setting of the next Assassin’s Creed game has been leaked

The setting of the next Assassin’s Creed game may have just been leaked from a reliable source who claims that the Aztec Empire will be in the spotlight. The action of the long-running Assassin’s Creed series takes place in a variety of places and in different periods of time, from the Middle Ages to the Italian Renaissance and even the American Revolution. While the first few core Assassin’s Creed games focused on Desmond Miles and his many ancestors engaged in the never-ending battle between noble assassins and sinister Templars, later releases will expand to highlight various bloodlines in Greece, Egypt, and, in the case of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 2020, the Viking Age on The British Isles.

While Ubisoft continues to add new content to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the form of DLC updates, fans are still wondering about the next major installment of the franchise — and there’s no shortage of rumors about where and when this new chapter might happen. Some leaks suggest that the next Assassin’s Creed game will take place in Africa, as in Assassin’s Creed Origins 2017. Others believe that the new Assassin’s Creed will return to the period of the Third Crusade of the original game and may see the return of the fan-favorite protagonist Altair ibn-La’Ahada. Many other Assassin’s Creed leaks hint at places like Japan, India or China, but nothing official has been announced from Ubisoft, except for the fact that the next new Assassin’s Creed game will be unveiled during a special Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed live broadcast later this year. .

A new leak from well—known game reviewer and Twitter user ACG has sparked a new discussion about the possible setting of the next Assassin’s Creed game, which they claim will be centered around the Aztecs – an ancient Mesoamerican culture that lived in what is now known. like central Mexico in the postclassic period from 1300 to 1521. Reddit user TheVictor1st shared this leak on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, where other users speculated about how Assassin’s Creed could link real historical events, such as the invasion of the Spanish Empire on the Aztecs in the 1500s to the enmity of assassins and Templars in the series. It should be noted that although ACG’s claims have not yet been confirmed by official sources, he correctly predicted Ubisoft releases such as 2016’s Far Cry Primal.

In addition to this supposed next sequel, there have been reports of several other Assassin’s Creed projects, including a new separate Assassin’s Creed Valhalla spin-off about Basim. The upcoming Assassin’s Creed game will reportedly cover Basim’s past in Iraq in the 9th century, but it has not yet been confirmed whether it will be the next main part of Assassin’s Creed or a spin-off. In addition, Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a live-action game that fans still don’t know much about.

Meanwhile, it is still unknown what the next main title of Assassin’s Creed will be — and any rumors about where and when this may happen should be taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made. At the same time, the ancient Aztecs were a rich culture that could provide an interesting change of scenery for the Assassin’s Creed game — assuming that the new ACG statements that this will be the background for the next game are really accurate.