It is reported that the SEC football stadium has sold the rights to the name

The Vanderbilt Commodores are entering a new era. A new uniform, a new logo and new naming rights?

According to Pete Tamel of ESPN:

“Vanderbilt has sold the rights to the name of Vanderbilt Stadium to FirstBank for the next 10 years. This will be the first time in more than a century of Vanderbilt football that the school has sold the naming rights to the stadium. The stadium will be called “FirstBank Stadium”. .”

Candice Lee’s mission since taking over as athletic director in 2020 has been to modernize the school’s football program. In 2022, Wendy will look not only new, but this fall the university will begin to modernize facilities worth more than $ 300 million.

The Commodores haven’t put together a winning season since 2013 and have pretty much been an afterthought in the SEC for several years under James Franklin.

They will try to make a difference in the second year of the Clark Lee program.