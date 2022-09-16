It is reported that the SEC coach received a significant promotion after a 2-0 start

A 2-0 start for the Tennessee Volunteers brought head coach Josh Huepel a significant boost.

The increased salary is $1 million, resulting in his guaranteed annual salary of $5 million per year. According to Brent Hubbs of VolQuest, the amended contract is valid until January 31, 2028.

Huepel’s buyout is $8 million if he leaves before December 15, 2023. After that, the ransom drops by $2 million a year.

The new head coach’s contract still provides for all the same incentives, including $100,000 for participating in a bowl game and $500,000 for winning a national championship. He will receive $50,000 if Tennessee finishes the year in the top 25, $100,000 in the top 10 and $150,000 in the top five.

After their season-opening victories over unranked Ball State and No. 17 Pittsburgh, the Volunteers are currently ranked 15th in the top 25.

Heupel and his team will attempt to get the program’s first 3-0 start since 2016 by defeating the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium this weekend.