It is reported that the Saints are cutting a famous quarterback

The New Orleans Saints cut Ian Book’s 2021 fourth-round pick earlier than Tuesday’s deadline to draft a 53-man roster.

Although he’s not on the team yet, the former Notre Dame quarterback is reportedly being considered as a target for the practice squad if he takes off waivers later this week.

After an outstanding college career in Fighting Irish, Book never established himself as a suitable quarterback during his NFL rookie year in New Orleans. He appeared in just one game for the Saints in 2021, gaining 135 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in a Week 16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Beech participated in the preseason as the third option after QB1 James Winston and the recent addition of Andy Dalton. He made two more interceptions during his three preseason games.

The Saints will begin their 2022 regular season with a week one matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11.