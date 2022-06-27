It is reported that the sailors and members of the royal family have agreed on a notable deal – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

It is reported that on Monday, the Seattle Mariners made a deal for the former All-Star player.

According to Bob Nightingale of USA Today, the Mariners “acquire DH/1B Carlos Santana from the Royals for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming.”

Noting, “In June, Santana scored .357 with two homers and 11 RBIs with 1,032 OPS.”

Santana’s numbers have dropped a lot over the last two seasons, and until this month it seemed like there could be three.

However, the slash line 0,357/0,478/0,554 In June, she strengthened his 2022 campaign. And while his overall stats are still way below his best years, Santana should at least get a chance to keep his successful streak alive as Seattle’s Ty France is still missing.

In a corresponding move, the Royals called up the first baseman Vinny Pasquantino to fill his place in the lineup.

Santana started the month with an average of 0.161, but has since raised it to 0.216.