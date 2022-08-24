It is reported that the professional cyclist died in his sleep at the age of 37

Professional mountain biker Rab Wardell has died just two days after winning the MTB XC Championship in Scotland.

He was 37 years old.

Wardell’s partner, Olympic cyclist Katie Archibald, said he passed away while they were in bed early Tuesday morning.

“His heart stopped when we were lying in bed. I tried and tried and paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn’t get him back,” she tweeted.

“My [heart] stopped with him,” she added. “I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him so much here, but he’s gone. I can’t describe the pain.”

Scottish Cycling also released a statement on Wardell’s demise.

“We have very little information at this stage, but we express our love and support to his family, friends and all those in the cycling community who knew him,” the organization wrote. “We ask that you respect the privacy of the Slave’s family at this incredibly sad time.”

Wardell appeared on BBC Scotland’s The Nine programme on Monday night, shortly before his passing.

Our thoughts are with everyone close to Wardell at this difficult time.