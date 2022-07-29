It is reported that the Pirates will"Focus" On one replacement for Ryan Jensen

Michael Reeves / Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fear the worst after Ryan Jensen’s injury at training camp on Thursday-the “worst” will be a season—ending knee injury.

So, where will the Beeches look if their fears are confirmed by MRI results?

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington, the No. 1 option to replace the Pro-Bowl center is backup Robert Hainsey.

“If the Bucks’ concerns after Ryan Jensen’s injury yesterday are confirmed by an MRI, expect the team to focus on Robert Hainsey as his replacement. The team values Haynesy highly and he will get every chance before considering outside options. also loves Nick Leveret,” Darlington reports.

Haynsey, a former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout, was selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2021 draft. The young forward has played right throughout his college career, but showed promise as a center/defender during his Senior Bowl week. He appeared in nine games for the Bucks last season.

Hainsey spent most of his offseason training with Tampa Bay assistant A.K. Shipley, who spent 12 years in the NFL as a starting center, BucsWire reports.

“This guy’s going to be fine,” Shipley said.

Should the Bucks stay with their promising center or look for a veteran filler on the free agent market?