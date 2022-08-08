It is reported that the Panthers are conducting a notable exchange of quarterbacks

With Baker Mayfield officially on the team and a young quarterback in the person of rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly hoping to bring out their odd quarterback.

According to Benjamin Albright, the Panthers are buying Sam Darnold, but his option salary for the fifth year seems to be delayed.

Carolina turned down three drafts to acquire Darnold from the Jets last offseason, and for a moment it seemed like it was worth it.

The former third overall pick looked strong at the start of the season. However, the wheels quickly fell off when he was bitten by a turnover error again.

Now that Baker Mayfield, a classmate in the draft, was in town, Arnold could be outside looking in.

Although Panthers head coach Matt Rule says he won’t name the starting lineup until the second preseason game.