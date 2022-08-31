It is reported that the Packers are re-signing a contract with a well-known wide receiver

The Green Bay Packers added a wide receiver on Wednesday. At least, sort of.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers have re-signed receiver Travis Fulgham. He is added to their practice squad just a few hours after the team waived him.

The Packers originally claimed Fulgham off waivers from the Denver Broncos in mid-August. Fulham played just nine snaps for the Broncos in 2021.

But Fulham is better known for its breakthrough season in 2020. As a Philadelphia Eagles player that year, he had several important games in the first half of the season, making four touchdowns in his first five starts, including 152 goals. Yard game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In three seasons in the NFL, Fulham had 38 receptions for 539 yards and four touchdowns—all in the 2020 season in Philadelphia.

The Green Bay Packers currently invite seven wide receivers to the regular season, three of whom are rookies, and one is starting his first year on the team (Sammy Watkins).

On paper, the group doesn’t look like the one that will blow people away. But when Aaron Rodgers throws the ball, almost anyone can become a star in a relatively short time.

Perhaps Travis Fulgum will get into the active roster earlier than expected.