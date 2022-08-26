It is reported that the NFL is deciding on a possible punishment for Aaron Donald

There was a scuffle between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals teams this afternoon.

Just a few months after the two teams met in the Super Bowl, they returned to training together this week. Unfortunately, things got terrible when the melee started.

Star quarterback Aaron Donald was caught on video brandishing a pair of helmets against Bengals players during a scrum. The football world immediately suggested that Donald should receive a suspension — like the one that Miles Garrett received for his actions against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

According to the latest report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, that’s not going to happen.

“The club rules, so the league does not interfere. It’s always been that way,” a league source told her.

Garrett received an indefinite suspension that cost him the last six games of the 2019 season after he ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him with it.

The Rams can release Donald with a fine — if anything.