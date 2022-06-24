It is reported that the Lakers met with Russell Westbrook to discuss his future with the team

After the ups and downs of his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook seems ready to return next season.

According to Lakers insider Jovan Buhi, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said he and head coach Devin Ham had “met repeatedly” with Westbrook about his future with the team. According to the report, they made it clear that he needed to prioritize defense in order to play a role in the team.

It is not yet known whether Westbrook is ready to accept this role. Buha also said that Westbrook has not yet made a decision on the selection of a player for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Westbrook played 78 games for the Lakers in the 2021/22 season. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, missing the All-Star Game for the second year in a row.

The Los Angeles Lakers turned heaven and earth over just to bring in Russell Westbrook. Kyle Kuzma, Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Spencer Dinwiddie and the draft rights to Isaiah Todd were sacrificed to get him from the Washington Wizards.

The end result was a 33-49 season and the departure of Frank Vogel just two years before winning the NBA.

Obviously, the Lakers want this to work with Westbrook, for at least one reason other than the delusion of non-refundable expenses.

Will Russell Westbrook return to the Lakers for a second season?