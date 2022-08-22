It is reported that the Giants rookie was injured at the end of the season

The New York Giants suffered serious injuries during yesterday’s preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, one of these injuries turned out to be the end of the season.

According to ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan, rookie linebacker Darrian Beevers suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the 25-22 victory. Beevers was seen wearing a knee brace as he left the locker room last night.

The former Cincinnati Bearcats star, drafted in the sixth round, is out of action for this season. He was fighting for an inside linebacker position in training camp.

Beevers was a two-time All-AAC member who really distinguished himself in 2021. He had 98 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 14 games.

Darrian Beevers spent his first two college football seasons at UCLA, starting six of 24 games, making 38 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.

Beevers transferred to Cincinnati in 2019 and has really had success, starting 10 games in each of his first two years with the Bearcats.

However, 2021 was a masterpiece for him, as well as for many players in the team. The Bearcats did not lose in the regular season and reached the college football playoffs, becoming the first team of the five to achieve such success.

Beevers turned his success with the Bearcats into an NFL contract. Now he needs to get better to show the Giants that he has earned their trust.

Meanwhile, first-round rookie Kayvon Thibodeau will miss some time, but not too much. The knee injury that some fans feared the most turned out to be a sprained MCL with a three-week break.