It is reported that the giants are visiting the “Hard Knocks” star — what is trending in the sports world today

HBO Hard Knocks: Training Camp with Detroit Lions produced a number of memorable moments and players who stood out from the crowd. One of those players who did not make the 53-man Lions squad now gets another opportunity.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, former Lions receiver Kalil Pimpleton is going to visit the New York Giants. The rookie from Central Michigan had one of the most memorable moments of the Lions’ training camp when he juggled in front of the rest of the team.

Unfortunately, Pimpleton’s juggling skills didn’t translate into skills on the field-or at least the Lions didn’t have enough skill to keep him. But he may still have hope for an NFL career.

The New York Giants already have one former Lions receiver, Kenny Golladay. Perhaps Pimpleton will join him soon.

Kalil Pimpleton joined Central Michigan from Virginia Tech in 2019, and immediately had one of the best seasons in school history. That year, he had 82 admissions – the sixth place in the history of the school.

In three seasons at Central Michigan, Pimpleton had 170 receptions for 2,131 yards – both in the top 10 in school history-and 12 touchdown receptions with five more rushing touchdowns.

But success at Central Michigan wasn’t enough for Pimpleton to be selected in the draft, and he had to wait until after the draft to find an NFL team.

Will the New York Giants sign Kalil Pimpleton?