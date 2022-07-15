It is reported that the game Assassin’s Creed Japan will be released together with AC Infinity

There are rumors that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will finally move the historical sci-fi franchise to feudal Japan. Although little is known about the upcoming game, Ubisoft has confirmed that it will be a live service game with several different time periods. One fan recently imagined an Assassin’s Creed Japan game in UE5, and it looks amazing, and insiders suggest that this concept could actually become a reality.

After rumors about the game first surfaced in 2021, Ubisoft officially recognized Assassin’s Creed Infinity, keeping details about the game a secret. The massive title is expected to include many different settings, and Ubisoft expects to add even more stories and historical time periods to explore after launch. There are rumors that different locations and events will be included in Assassin’s Creed Infinity, and, apparently, each story will have a different style of play. According to some rumors, the game may also redo or revise the old Assassin’s Creed settings. Despite early reports that the game will be free, Ubisoft has confirmed that AC Infinity is not free like some other games with a live service.

In the latest release of Jeff Grubb’s Game Mess (via YouTube), industry insiders Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti suggest that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will include Feudal Japan. The gameplay in this section of the game will apparently repeat recent role-playing games in the series, such as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Valhalla. Although Grubb suggests that Japan can indeed be visited in the next Assassin’s Creed game after Infinity, he believes that this will probably be part of a major Ubisoft project with a live service. The latest installment of Grubb’s show also mentions rumors about Assassin’s Creed Rift, a game that is rumored to visit the Middle East and will be released before Infinity.

Ubisoft’s open-world action franchise has gone through many exciting periods, but fans have been asking for an Assassin’s Creed game in feudal Japan for years. Many believe that the mechanics of stealth and hand-to-hand combat would fit perfectly into the ancient world of ninjas and samurai. Sucker Punch Productions’ “Ghost of Tsushima” has satisfied many of these fans, but others see this game as proof that the Japanese Assassin’s Creed adventure will work perfectly. Killing feudal lords and climbing magnificent pagodas will make Assassin’s Creed an amazing experience, especially if you follow in the footsteps of Ghost of Tsushima.

Although the future of Assassin’s Creed remains unclear, Jeff Grubb reports that the series will finally visit feudal Japan in Assassin’s Creed Infinity. A highly sought-after setting could be a great way to attract fans to the name of an online service, and the gameplay would presumably change to reflect the unique setting. These rumors are unconfirmed, but fans of Assassin’s Creed can soon exchange their hoods and hidden blades for straw hats and katanas.