It is reported that the former NFL player violated the court order

Former NFL offensive lineman Chad Wheeler may be in big trouble with the law after reportedly violating a court order.

According to an ESPN report, Wheeler recently violated a court order by removing his electronic home surveillance device. A spokesman for the King County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.

The former Seahawks offensive lineman is under house arrest awaiting trial in a domestic violence case.

Here’s more from ESPN:

According to court documents obtained by ESPN, Wheeler’s lawyer stated that his client was experiencing a “mental health crisis” on the evening of July 31, when he took off all his clothes, removed an electronic home monitoring device (EHM) from his ankle and began wandering the streets of Redmond, a suburb of Seattle. A friend found Wheeler, called for help and took a picture of him being cared for by emergency responders when he was naked.

Wheeler, who suffers from bipolar disorder, was accused of strangling his then girlfriend twice until she lost consciousness during the incident in January 2021. During the scuffle, the woman suffered a fractured humerus and dislocated elbow.

He has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges of first-degree domestic violence, domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.