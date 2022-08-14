It is reported that the former legend of Texas football has died at the age of 73

The Texas Longhorns football program today mourns the death of one of the greatest players of the era, Darrell K. Royal.

On Sunday, Ashley Elam announced that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old.

Worster was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the wishbone attack that Royal developed in the late 1960s. As the Longhorns’ starting quarterback from 1968 to 1970, he ran for 2,353 yards and 36 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Worster’s 36 rushing touchdowns still rank fifth in Texas history. He was a two-time national champion and two-time Cotton Bowl MVP.

Nicknamed “Big Wu,” Steve Worster became the cornerstone of the wishbone attack when it was first introduced in Texas in 1968. That same year, he ran for 806 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to winning the Southwest Conference. .

However, the 1970 season was Worster’s masterpiece. He ran for 898 yards and 14 touchdowns that year, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. His 14 touchdowns this season still rank 10th in a single Longhorns season.

However, Worster’s fame in college did not reflect well on the professional level. He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1971 NFL Draft, but instead transferred his talents to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL. A year later, Worster left and continued his career in sales.

Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Steve Worster. Rest in peace.