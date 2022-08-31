It is reported that the Eagles are bidding for an outstanding quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles have demanded a release from the former Notre Dame quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team has brought on board Ian Beech.

Beech was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round in 2021. He appeared for them in one game last season and completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

He was fired on Tuesday because of a poor performance in the preseason. He played in all three games and finished with 315 yards through the air, two touchdowns, two interceptions and two fumble losses.

Before he was drafted, he played at Notre Dame from 2017 to 2020. He played in 45 games and gained 8,948 yards passing, 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

He should become the third quarterback after Jalen Hurst and Gardner Minshew.