It is reported that the Dolphins have &raised& the name of 1 player in trade negotiations

As the 2022 NFL season approached, Pro Football Focus explored a potential surprise trade and cut candidates.

Among those on the list was Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, who broke out during the 2021 campaign. Despite having his best season in the NFL last year, Gesicki played mostly as a receiver, not a tight end.

Now, in the new scheme, Gesicki could be running out.

Here’s more via PFF:

The Dolphins, of course, would not fire Gesicki, who is playing on a fully guaranteed franchise this season, but an exchange is out of the question. In fact, the Dolphins “brought” Gesicki’s name to other teams, a league source told PFF. That doesn’t mean anything is going to happen, but Miami was willing to participate in the conversations.

PFF noted that Gesicki played long after the Dolphins’ starting players dropped out of the team’s last preseason game.

“And that’s because Gesicki admitted that he is mastering a new position this season,” PFF said. “He used to be a big receiver. Now he’s a tight end, and in the offense of new head coach Mike McDaniel, he will block.”

Will the Dolphins leave Gesicki before the start of the 2022 season?