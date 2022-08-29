It is reported that the dolphins cut the Veteran Wide receiver

It is reported that the Miami Dolphins are firing former Atlanta Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu.

This was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Sanu signed with the Dolphins at the end of July, but failed to make their 53-man roster.

He last played for the San Francisco Fort Niners. He played in eight games for them last year and had 15 receptions for 177 yards.

He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons. He was with each team for four years before moving on to the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and 49ers.

Sanu played in 136 career games and collected 435 receptions for 4,871 yards and 27 touchdowns. His best individual season came in 2018, when he gained 838 yards receiving and four touchdowns in 66 receptions.

With those numbers, there’s no doubt the team will sign him before the regular season starts next week.