It is reported that the details of the plot and the chronology of the Sony Horizon TV show have been revealed

It is reported that new details of the plot and timeline for the upcoming Sony Pictures Horizon television series have been revealed. In May, the Horizon show was announced, which is an adaptation of the popular Sony PlayStation video game franchise of the same name. The first game in the series, Horizon Zero Dawn, was released in February 2017 and received positive reviews from both critics and fans. The game has sold over 20 million copies. Its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, was released in February 2022 and received rave reviews.

The Horizon series follows Ela, an outcast hunter from the Nora tribe, one of many human settlements in the post-apocalyptic United States after a catastrophic event that occurred about 1,000 years before. As a result of the arrogance of the past technologically advanced human civilization, the world has become uninhabitable and is invaded by animal robots controlled by an advanced artificial intelligence system. Found by a baby at the gates of an Old World facility and considered a curse for their people, Eloi was given to the outcast Nora tribe for upbringing. In her youth, she discovered a technology that connected her to the Old World and its civilization and allowed her to access vital information that gave her an advantage over the dangerous machines that flooded the world. Now the details of the TV show have become known.

In a recent Twitter post, Okami Games (@Okami13_) announces that the upcoming Horizon series will be streamed on Netflix under the title Horizon 2047. The series will also allegedly exist in parallel with the games and take place before the fall of humanity. According to Okami Games, Jeff Grubb, a well-known video game news source, shared the new information. Check out the tweet below.

According to Jeff Grubb, the Sony Horizon TV show is called Horizon 2047.

• In parallel with the games.

• The action takes place during the heyday of humanity, right before the fall.

The timeline reveal is surprising as it means that Horizon’s central character, Eloy, won’t play any role in the upcoming TV series as she was born almost 1,000 years later. However, if the timeline is correct, the show will tell in detail about how the fall of human civilization and the destruction of all life on Earth began. In video games, this information is transmitted to the player only in parts through various text documents, holograms and voice recordings.

It is reported that the Horizon TV series will also take place in parallel with the narration of the video game. This means that a separate canon cannot be created for the show. All events taking place in the Netflix prequel series will correspond to the backstory created for the game. However, the information disclosed in Horizon Zero Dawn dates the beginning of the destruction of the Earth by intelligent AI to 2064, seventeen years after the possible schedule of the upcoming series. With the exception of the future announcement of the Horizon series, viewers can only guess what the future of the Netflix show will entail.