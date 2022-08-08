It is reported that the crows are encouraged by J.K. Dobbins News – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

Baltimore Ravens fans were looking forward to the return of running back J.K. Dobbins, who missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. But before the start of the preseason, they have some potentially good news.

According to Jeff Zrebz of The Athletic, head coach John Harbaugh recently mentioned that Dobbins might be “the closest puppy to a comeback.” According to the report, Dobbins’ status will be reassessed this Monday.

Dobbins has barely set foot on the playing field since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, which he sustained in a match against Washington in last year’s preseason. Although this did not prevent the Ravens from carrying out the No. 3 attack in the NFL with an improvised group of defenders.

A healthy Dobbins could see the Ravens regain the best fast attack they had in the previous two years. The next few days are going to be big.

At Ohio State, J.K. Dobbins was one of the most productive runners in the program’s storied history. He set their single-season speed record in 2019 and is their No. 2 leading player behind the great Archie Griffin.

The Ravens made Dobbins the 55th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he immediately established himself as a key member of their rushing attack. That year, he finished second on the team in rushing yards behind Lamar Jackson.

But, as mentioned earlier, Dobbins’ second season in the NFL ended before it even started.

Will we see a Dobbins revival in 2022?