It is reported that the commanders signed the former veteran of the Eagles

After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagles to their ranks.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the “Commanders” have signed free agent linebacker Nate Jerry. The sixth-year midfielder did not play in 2021, having spent part of the season on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.

Jerry was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round in 2017. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, mostly on special teams, and won a ring with the team in Super Bowl LII.

Over the next few years, Jerry’s role at the Eagles increased until he was named a starter in 2019. That season, Jerry had 78 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games.

Unfortunately, Jerry’s 2020 campaign was limited to seven games due to injury, and the Eagles did not re-sign him after the season.

The Washington Commanders have endured five losing seasons in a row, but managed to make the playoffs in 2020 despite their losing record.

It is difficult to say what season awaits the commanders. Many key players are not healthy yet, but when they are healthy, commanders can be dangerous.

As for Nate Jerry, he has the skills to be a starter for that defense or participate on special teams.

What role will Jerry play in “Commanders” this season?